Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D1329-CV2022-00380
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Lorena R. McKinley,
Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable George Eichwald, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 8:45 a.m. on the 17th day of May, 2022 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from: Lorena Ray McKinley to Lorena Ray Avenue.
Audrey Garcia, Court Manager
By: /s/ Guzman, Judicial Specialist
Submitted by:
/s/ Lorena R. McKinley
Journal: April 21, 28, 2022