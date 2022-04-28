Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

13th JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D1329-CV2022-00380



IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE FOR Lorena R. McKinley,

Petitioner

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME



TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable George Eichwald, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, Sandoval County, New Mexico, at 8:45 a.m. on the 17th day of May, 2022 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from: Lorena Ray McKinley to Lorena Ray Avenue.

Audrey Garcia, Court Manager

By: /s/ Guzman, Judicial Specialist

Submitted by:

/s/ Lorena R. McKinley

Journal: April 21, 28, 2022