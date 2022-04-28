Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2022-00248

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BONNIE MAE MCFARLING, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Court appointed NEW MEXICO BAPTIST FOUNDATION as personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to New Mexico Baptist Foundation, c/o Stephen C.M. Long, Attorney at Law, at the address listed below, or filed with the Clerk of the Second Judicial District Court, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, NM 87103.

DATED: March 30, 2022

Respectfully submitted,

STEPHEN C.M. LONG

Attorney for Personal

Representative

8418 Washington St., N.E.,

Suite A

Albuquerque, NM 87113

Telephone: 505-338-4021

Fax: 505-796-5084

Journal: April 21, 28, May 5, 2022