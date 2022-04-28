 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2022-00248

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BONNIE MAE MCFARLING, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Court appointed NEW MEXICO BAPTIST FOUNDATION as personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to New Mexico Baptist Foundation, c/o Stephen C.M. Long, Attorney at Law, at the address listed below, or filed with the Clerk of the Second Judicial District Court, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, NM 87103.
DATED: March 30, 2022

Respectfully submitted,
STEPHEN C.M. LONG
Attorney for Personal
Representative
8418 Washington St., N.E.,
Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Telephone: 505-338-4021
Fax: 505-796-5084

Journal: April 21, 28, May 5, 2022

