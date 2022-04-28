Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-1329-CV-2010-00277

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, fka The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Benefit of the Certificateholders, CWMBS, Inc. CHL Mortgage Pass-Through Trust 2004-HYB 5, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-HYB5,

Plaintiff,

vs.

HARRISON E. SMITH, JR.; ANDREA O. SMITH; FIRST STATE BANK N.M.; and JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 3, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Sandoval County Courthouse, 1500 Idalia Rd. Bldg. A, Bernalillo, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 720 Barbara Christianson, Corrales, and is situate in Sandoval County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

LOT D-3 OF TRUJILLO ESTATES, BEING A REPLAT OF TRACTS 131 AND 134, M.R.G.C.D. MAP 16, SITUATE WITHIN THE TOWN OF ALAMEDA GRANT, PROJECTED SECTIONS 27 AND 28, TOWNSHIP 12 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST, N.M.P.M., VILLAGE OF CORRALES, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE REPLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE RECORDS OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO ON OCTOBER 1, 2001, IN BOOK 3, PAGE 2112B.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on March 29, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $594,599.61 and the same bears interest at 4.125% per annum from October 23, 2021, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed

/s/ David Washburn

David Washburn, Special Master

Post Office Box 91988

Albuquerque, NM 87199

505-433-4576

sales@nsi.legal

Journal: April 7, 14, 21, 28, 2022