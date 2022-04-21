 Extreme fire danger for New Mexico on Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Extreme fire danger for New Mexico on Friday

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Cooks Peak Fire burns in Mora County. The fire has forced evacuations and closed roads. (Courtesy of Alex Morgan/Ocate-Ojo Feliz Volunteer Fire Department)

The National Weather Service is warning of “extreme and potentially explosive” fire growth across New Mexico on Friday as drought continues to fuel several wildfires in the state.

Low humidity and warm, windy conditions could spell dangerous weather in areas with dry trees and grass, said NWS meteorologist Scott Overpeck.

“The fuels are just right for these kinds of conditions to take off,” Overpeck said.

The Cooks Peak Fire has now burned more than 21,000 acres north of Ocate in Mora County as of Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon on private land and the cause is under investigation.

The blaze is 0% contained and has now burned state, private and Bureau of Land Management lands.

Forestry spokesperson Wendy Mason said winds may hamper firefighting aircraft.

“The eastern flank of the fire remains very active as it pushes toward the Colfax County line,” Mason said.

Roads are closed on N.M. 120 from mile marker 14 to 26, and at the junction of N.M. 442 and 120.

Residents in some of those areas are under mandatory evacuation notices.

The National Weather Service has issued statewide red flag warnings for Friday.

“This is not typical,” Overpeck said. “This is an extreme and potentially explosive fire growth event. We need to be on our toes and we need to be ready.”

Friday afternoon wind gusts are expected to peak from 2 to 7 p.m.

Wind speeds will be the highest in central and northeast New Mexico.

Gusts of 57 mph are possible in Albuquerque. Las Vegas could see 61 mph wind gusts and 68 mph gusts could hit Raton.

Blowing dust and low visibility is likely. Winds could damage trees or power lines.

The Santa Fe National Forest has implemented forest-wide Stage 2 fire restrictions. Building a fire, campfire or stove fire is prohibited on forest lands. The ban also affects welding and chainsaw use during the day.

Bandelier National Monument, Fort Union National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park and Valles Caldera National Preserve are also under Stage 2 restrictions.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 

