 Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump - Albuquerque Journal

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in New Mexico has major issues in fire training and firefighting vehicles, with its fleet in disrepair after years of neglect, according to an investigation by the U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General.

The investigation was spurred by allegations regarding fire protection concerns at the repository, which is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar effort to clean up Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making at national laboratories and defense sites across the U.S.

Investigators noted that the issues with the fire department training program went back to at least 2016. They pointed to an undeveloped training curriculum for the technical rescue program and claims by firefighters that their training needs weren’t being met.

According to the inspector general’s report, the issues persisted because the contractor that manages the repository inadequately addressed and closed recommendations from prior internal assessments that were aimed at fixing the deficiencies. The report also blamed inadequate oversight by Energy Department officials.

“WIPP has experienced growth with the number of buildings and employees since 2006 and is anticipated to operate beyond 2050. The next management and operating contractor must be able to provide effective emergency response at WIPP to protect lives, property and the environment,” the Office of Inspector General stated.

Energy Department officials in a response to the inspector general said the agency has followed through with corrective actions and will continue to “‘make progress on ensuring local fire departments and first responders have all necessary training and equipment to handle any event in relation to WIPP’s operations.”

Still, agency officials acknowledged there was more work to do.

The safety concerns come as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository. In a letter sent this month to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the first-term Democratic governor noted ongoing frustration regarding the lack of meaningful public engagement from federal officials on waste cleanup, shipments and long-term plans for the repository.

Just this month, the work of processing incoming waste shipments was temporarily halted after workers discovered radioactive liquid in a container sent from the Idaho National Laboratory.

The latest report from a federal oversight board also cited three recent incidents, including one in which a container from Los Alamos National Laboratory was placed underground without adequate analysis for its flammability. The container ended up posing no risk.

Nuclear Waste Partnership, the contractor that manages the repository, expanded its fire brigade to a department with full-time emergency responders following two emergencies in 2014. One was a fire involving a salt-hauling truck that was followed days later by a radiation release from a drum that had been inappropriately packed at Los Alamos.

The incidents prompted major policy and procedure overhauls related to the national cleanup program.

According to the inspector general, a 2019 review found that nearly half of the repository’s firefighters had not participated in required live training for at least one year and that some had not participated in over two years. Another review in April 2021 found that not all firefighter training records were maintained in accordance with the hazardous waste permit issued by the state Environment Department.

In interviews, several firefighters told investigators that the majority of training was web-based as opposed to hands-on fire drills, vehicle extrications or rope training. The firefighters expressed concern that without adequate training, they would lose their skills.

As for the fire department’s fleet, federal officials said they were in the process of revising maintenance procedures and that about $1.2 million was spent to purchase two new fire trucks in 2021.

Home » News » Nation » Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Charges filed in 2019 killing of federal witness
ABQnews Seeker
New indictment latest in battle against ... New indictment latest in battle against violent SNM prison gang
2
US education secretary cites pandemic health impacts
ABQnews Seeker
Official visits with students in Santa ... Official visits with students in Santa Fe and Jemez Pueblo
3
Owner of massage parlors charged
ABQnews Seeker
40-year-old woman has raked in close ... 40-year-old woman has raked in close to $1M since 2014 from 'houses of prostitution'
4
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead ... Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, ...
5
Man charged in double homicide at ABQ gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two people during a dispute outside a gas station earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque. Marcos ...
6
Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape ... Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona's high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters ...
7
Appeals Court: Records of university fundraising groups are public
ABQnews Seeker
The records of university foundations and ... The records of university foundations and athletic booster clubs are not exempt from the state's transparency law, the New Mexico Court of Appeals said ...
8
Pilipovich returns to UNM Lobo basketball staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Air Force head coach Dave ... Former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich is returning to the UNM Lobos men's basketball staff after one year coaching in the G League.
9
Emergency pumps serve Corrales irrigators
ABQnews Seeker
The Corrales siphon that serves 1,000 ... The Corrales siphon that serves 1,000 acres with Rio Grande water is inoperable this year, prompting the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to install ...