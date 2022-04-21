Pilipovich returns to UNM Lobo basketball staff

It might not be the rebounding power forward from the transfer portal Lobo fans are anxiously awaiting news on.

But Richard Pitino on Thursday added a big name to the team, nevertheless.

Former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich will be returning to the Mountain West and to the University of New Mexico to fill the vacant Special Assistant to the Head Coach position he held two seasons ago under former coach Paul Weir. Pilipovich sent this past season coaching in the NBA G-League.

Pilipovich stayed on more than a month after Pitino was hired at New Mexico in March 2021 and helped Pitino with the transition.

“With Richard, in the really short time I was there with him, I really felt comfortable with them and I really like his vision and energy,” said Pilipovich, who has been in basketball coaching for 35 years.

“And the people of Albuquerque — I just think it’s a neat, neat place. I’ve been around that league (the Mountain West Conference) for a long time. As far as fan bases, facilities and tradition, there aren’t any better.”

Pilipovich, who will start his return gig at UNM the first week of May, replaces Dan McHale, who coached at UNM for two seasons and held the assistant to the head coach position this past season.

McHale left the program at the end of March to move to New York and take on the role of Partner & Head of Collegiate Sports with Odgers Berndtson, an international executive search firm.

“I am excited to bring Dave on board,” Pitino said in a news release. “I was fortunate enough to work with him during the transition last year and I really enjoyed my time with him. Dave has incredible experience, both as an assistant coach and a head coach, in college as well as the G-League. He brings a wealth of knowledge that will be valuable for me, our staff and our players.”

Pilipovich spent this past season coaching both with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs summer league team, then with the G-League’s Austin Spurs. There, among other players, he coached former Lobo Anthony Mathis until Mathis was traded in February to the Texas Legends in Frisco, Texas.

At Air Force, Pilipovich posted a 110-151 and was at the helm for all three of the program’s wins over ranked opponents, including one over No. 12 UNM on March 9, 2013.

When hired ahead of the 2020-21 season by Weir, Pilipovich said multiple times how excited he was at the opportunity to finally be a part of a Pit game where he wasn’t the opposing coach.

That never happened.

During his lone season at UNM, Pilipovich and the entire staff and team spent much of the season out of state due to COVID-19 health protocols in place in New Mexico. The team shifted long stretches of time staying at Texas hotels in Houston, Levelland and Lubbock before a two-week stint in southern Utah later in the season. The New Mexico men even played two designated “home” games at Pilipovich’s old stomping grounds at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“My excitement to coach in the Pit is at an all-time high,” Pilipovich said. “… I have been in that arena many of times on the visiting bench, and have left sad many of times. It will be great to feel the support of the Lobo fans, who make the building special.”

Job duties for a position like special assistant to the head coach vary greatly from program to program. Pilipovich admits there is still somewhat of a to-be-determined aspect to what his primary duties will be.

But he knows his experience in coaching and in the Mountain West in particular will be available to Pitino at all times, and the past year he spent working with NBA teams and helping develop professional players and coaching staffs was an eye-opener for him.

“You know, this experience being in the G-League and being with the Spurs and at camp, you just see so many different things — you see a little bit different way of how you attack ball screens, and playing offensively with a shorter clock, a lot of ATO (after timeout) situations, you name it,” Pilipovich said.

“I’ve told coaches this — I wish I’d have done that 20 years ago because it would have given me a little idea of maybe how to tweak some things on the college level. Your eyes are opened a little bit more.”

