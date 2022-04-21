 Back in NM, Lujan says he's 'feeling strong' after stroke recovery - Albuquerque Journal

Back in NM, Lujan says he’s ‘feeling strong’ after stroke recovery

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan greets students during a tour of Santa Fe High, Thursday April 21, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., shows off his Converse sneakers with Santa Fe High School student Valeria Ramirez, 16, during a Thursday event. Luján has attended several in-person events in New Mexico this week, his first such events since suffering a stroke in late January. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE – Less than three months after suffering a serious stroke, Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Thursday he was almost “fully recovered” and indicated he has no plans to step down from the U.S. Senate.

During a tour of Santa Fe High School with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Luján appeared to be in good spirits as he shook hands and took photos with several students and school staffers.

“I’m feeling strong,” Luján told reporters. “I’m still not 100%, but I think I’m over 90%.”

Luján said he recently walked to the Santuario de Chimayó as part of the annual pilgrimage that thousands of Catholic New Mexicans undertake. He said he also has been helping out on the family farm in Nambé.

“I’d invite many people, including those serving in the United States Senate, to come walk with me to the Santuario or to go work with the acequia and irrigate,” Luján said.

Luján suffered a stoke in his cerebellum in late January and later underwent surgery to ease swelling at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

After several weeks of medical procedures and rehabilitation, the 49-year old Democrat returned to the U.S. Senate on March 3 and was able to cast a key vote this month to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, he thanked the doctors, nurses and therapists who helped him recover from the stroke, saying they encouraged him to stay positive. He also said colleagues in the U.S. Senate – both fellow Democrats and Republicans – had provided steady support.

“I’ll tell you, a lot of people out there were praying for me, and I believe in the power of prayer,” Luján said before later adding, “There’s no explanation for how well I’m doing.”

He also said he never lost his speech abilities after suffering the stroke, but acknowledged other lingering physical issues.

“I got a little wobbly on the left (side) but I can jitterbug again,” Luján quipped.

With the U.S. Senate currently on a two-week break, Luján has attended events this week in Las Vegas and Albuquerque, in addition to Thursday’s tour in Santa Fe. The events mark his first in-person public appearances in New Mexico since his stroke, a spokesman confirmed. Luján will be back in Washington, D.C., next week for official Senate business.

While the term he was elected to two years ago does not expire until 2026, the former congressman who in 2020 became New Mexico’s first Hispanic senator since 1977 signaled he plans to stick around – provided voters decide to reelect him.

“I’d be so lucky if they’d keep me here,” Luján said. “I’m enjoying what I’m doing and I’m doing my best to make a difference.”

