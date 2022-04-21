 ABQ Ride bus crash leaves several injured near Downtown - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Ride bus crash leaves several injured near Downtown

By Matthew Reisen and Martin Salazar

An ABQ Ride bus crashed into an embankment under Interstate 25 near Lomas on Thursday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Several passengers were injured after a city bus crashed into a wall Thursday afternoon near Downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Rebecca Atkins said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

“At this time it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved. We are actively investigating the cause of the crash,” she said.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:30 p.m. at the Interstate 25 overpass on Lomas. The bus could be seen crashed into the corner of the overpass, its windshield blown out.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were among the first responders at the scene.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ Ride bus crash leaves several injured near Downtown

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Back in NM, U.S. Sen. Ben Ren Luján 'feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Less than three months after suffering ... Less than three months after suffering a serious stroke, Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Thursday he was almost 'fully recovered' and indicated he has ...
2
ABQ Ride bus crash leaves several injured near Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
Several passengers were injured after a ... Several passengers were injured after a city bus crashed into a wall Thursday afternoon near Downtown Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Rebecca Atkins said none ...
3
Pilipovich returning the UNM Lobo basketball staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Air Force head coach Dave ... Former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich is returning to the UNM Lobos men's basketball staff after one year coaching in the G League.
4
Intel hits local hiring goal in 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Intel Corp. hired 173 employees in ... Intel Corp. hired 173 employees in 2021, with about 109 of those - or 63% - being local re ...
5
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead ... Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, ...
6
Strong winds could lead to explosive fire growth in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lisa Wells looked out the window ... Lisa Wells looked out the window of her home office and saw a plume of smoke. Before long, the smoke blackened, the wind intensified ...
7
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository ... The U.S. government's nuclear waste repository in New Mexico has major issues in fire training and firefighting vehicles, with its fleet in disrepair after ...
8
Mora County fire grows to 20,000 acres
ABQnews Seeker
The Cooks Peak Fire has now ... The Cooks Peak Fire has now burned about 20,000 acres north of Ocate in Mora County.  A Type 2 Incident Management team will take ...
9
Air Force major general faces court martial over ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officer accused of sexual misconduct Officer accused of sexual misconduct