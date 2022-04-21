ABQ Ride bus crash leaves several injured near Downtown

Several passengers were injured after a city bus crashed into a wall Thursday afternoon near Downtown Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Rebecca Atkins said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

“At this time it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved. We are actively investigating the cause of the crash,” she said.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:30 p.m. at the Interstate 25 overpass on Lomas. The bus could be seen crashed into the corner of the overpass, its windshield blown out.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were among the first responders at the scene.