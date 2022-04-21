 Sports Speak Up! On nationalities of UNM (and other) college athletes and sports Twitter - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

FOR YEARS, we’ve heard from UNM fans who want more “New Mexico kids” on Lobo teams. Now RBB wants 50% of all scholarships to go to “athletes from the USA” (Question: do naturalized citizens count, or only native born?). It appears that Lobo fans want to establish scholarship programs rather than allowing Lobo coaches the flexibility to build winning programs.

— Joe, ABQ

CONTRARY TO the commentary by the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner, freedom of speech includes the right to make statements that others may define as misinformation. However, if a choice is made to disallow “misinformation,” then all misinformative narratives must be disallowed, including WaPo’s denying the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its extensive participation in the anti-Trump Russia hoax.

— RLB

