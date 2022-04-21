Sports Speak Up! On nationalities of UNM (and other) college athletes and sports Twitter

FOR YEARS, we’ve heard from UNM fans who want more “New Mexico kids” on Lobo teams. Now RBB wants 50% of all scholarships to go to “athletes from the USA” (Question: do naturalized citizens count, or only native born?). It appears that Lobo fans want to establish scholarship programs rather than allowing Lobo coaches the flexibility to build winning programs.

— Joe, ABQ

CONTRARY TO the commentary by the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, freedom of speech includes the right to make statements that others may define as misinformation. However, if a choice is made to disallow "misinformation," then all misinformative narratives must be disallowed, including WaPo's denying the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop and its extensive participation in the anti-Trump Russia hoax.

— RLB

— RLB