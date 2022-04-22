 Aggies sign Israeli guard Lazar - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies sign Israeli guard Lazar

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico State put together this digital card Thursday to announce the signing of men’s basketball player Shahar Lazar. (Courtesy of New Mexico State)

LAS CRUCES — Israeli freshman guard Shahar Lazar has inked a National Letter of Intent to suit up for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team beginning in 2022-23, first-year coach Greg Heiar announced Thursday. The school’s statement said Lazar “adds depth and toughness to the Aggies’ backcourt as the 2022-23 squad continues to come together.”

NMSU added the following biographical information.

Shahar Lazar | G | Fr. | 6-3 | 198 | Emunim, Israel/Hapoel Tel Aviv Academy
• The first-ever NM State player to call the Asian nation of Israel home, Lazar most recently suited up for Elitzur Ironi Netanya – one of the 12 teams which comprise the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
• While logging minutes for one of the 12 best teams in his home nation, Lazar averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. With Lazar on its roster, Elitzur Ironi Netanya advanced to the quarterfinals of the IBPL playoffs.
• One of the best prep players in the country, Lazar claimed a spot on Israel’s U18 national team in 2019. In eight games at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championship, the guard averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
• A premier defensive player, Lazar was one of three finalists for the 2022 Israeli Basketball Premier League Defensive Player of the Year.
• Verbal Commits lists Lazar as a two-star recruit as he prepares to begin his first season as an Aggie in 2022-23.

Heiar: “We are ecstatic to announce the signing of Shahar Lazar. Shahar is experienced playing against high level competition in his home country. He brings a wealth of experience and basketball intelligence to our program. He is a selfless person as he has put his life on the line for his country. Shahar is everything that I am about: a winner, selfless, tough, competitive, passion, personality and an exceptionally hard worker. He is another guy that brings as much energy to the defensive side of the ball as the offensive side. I think he is a player Aggie fans will really get behind. #AggieUp.”

