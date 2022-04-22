 Man charged in double homicide at ABQ gas station - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in double homicide at ABQ gas station

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two people during a dispute outside a gas station earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque.

Marcos Vigil, 48, is charged with two open counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the April 12 shooting that left Kenneth Sweetwater Jr., 42, and Dominic Sanchez, 32, dead. Authorities say Vigil also pointed the gun at Sweetwater’s son, who watched him shoot the two men.

Vigil was arrested Thursday and will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the shooting outside the DK convenience store near Copper and Tramway. They found Sweetwater and Sanchez both shot. Sweetwater died soon after and Sanchez died days later.

Sweetwater’s wife and son told police the group was asking for change outside, hours earlier, when an older man and a teenage boy showed up in a truck, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Sweetwater’s wife said the pair left but later returned on foot and the man confronted Sanchez about the way he was looking at him.

She said the teen stayed outside and began talking to them about “how great” meth and crack is, which she “thought was odd.”

The wife told police the teen called them racial slurs and spat at them as the pair walked away and Sanchez followed “like he was going to fight,” according to court records. He said the man turned and shot Sanchez and Sweetwater several times.

Police said Sweetwater’s son told them the teen started the fight and he yelled “he has a gun!” before the man fired. He said he went to check on his dad when the man pointed the gun at him too.

Surveillance video showed Sweetwater and Sanchez turned away from Vigil, their back to him, and retreated before being shot, according to court records.

Detectives found the truck the pair initially came in, which didn’t belong to Vigil, on surveillance footage and drove around until spotting it in a driveway a few blocks from the gas station, according to police. Police found the home belonged to Vigil, and a neighbor’s security camera showed the man and a teen walking toward the gas station on foot.

Court records state a woman who saw the shooting said the teen started the confrontation and the man was trying to get him to “keep walking.” She told police the two men “didn’t even get a chance” to touch the teen when the man shot them both.

Sweetwater’s wife and son picked out Vigil as the shooter in a photo lineup.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in double homicide at ABQ gas station

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
'Amazing': Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
ABQnews Seeker
Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead ... Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday, ...
2
Man charged in double homicide at ABQ gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting two people during a dispute outside a gas station earlier this month in Northeast Albuquerque. Marcos ...
3
Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape ... Firefighters fanned out across blackened landscape in Arizona's high country, digging into the ground to put out smoldering tree stumps and roots as helicopters ...
4
Appeals Court: Records of university fundraising groups are public
ABQnews Seeker
The records of university foundations and ... The records of university foundations and athletic booster clubs are not exempt from the state's transparency law, the New Mexico Court of Appeals said ...
5
Pilipovich returns to UNM Lobo basketball staff
ABQnews Seeker
Former Air Force head coach Dave ... Former Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich is returning to the UNM Lobos men's basketball staff after one year coaching in the G League.
6
Woman accused of running illicit NM massage parlors
ABQnews Seeker
40-year-old raked in hundreds of thousands ... 40-year-old raked in hundreds of thousands off ‘houses of prostitution’
7
Emergency pumps serve Corrales irrigators
ABQnews Seeker
The Corrales siphon that serves 1,000 ... The Corrales siphon that serves 1,000 acres with Rio Grande water is inoperable this year, prompting the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to install ...
8
Cannabis sales high on New Mexico's first legal 420
ABQnews Seeker
Customers were ready to roll it ... Customers were ready to roll it up, light it up and smoke it up on New Mexico's first legal &# ...
9
Back in NM, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján 'feeling ...
ABQnews Seeker
Less than three months after suffering ... Less than three months after suffering a serious stroke, Sen. Ben Ray Luján said Thursday he was almost 'fully recovered' and indicated he has ...