Friday night fights: Perez expects to get hit, and he’s OK with it

Abraham Perez didn’t feel a single punch in his first two pro boxing matches. He’s actually eager for that experience.

Mulapi Njani is equally eager to oblige.

Albuquerque’s Perez (2-0, two knockouts) and Njani (9-7-3, six KOs), of Las Vegas, Nevada, are scheduled to fight Friday’s six-round flyweight main event on a card at the Empire Event Center.

As an amateur, Perez accomplished everything available to him domestically – Golden Gloves and USA Boxing national titles and victory in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials (which, despite the name, did not result in an Olympics berth).

In the pros, however, Perez’s amateur résumé proved a negative in attempts by Aaron Perez, his son’s trainer and manager, to match him appropriately. The first two takers entered the ring with a cumulative record of 0-1.

Matthew Melton and Kenneth Jamerson lasted a combined total of 4 minutes, 37 seconds and landed not a single punch of consequence.

Njani, a 35-year-old native of Rwanda, clearly represents a step up. That’s more than OK with Perez.

“I’m excited for it,” Perez said after Thursday’s weigh-in at the Doubletree Hotel. “I’m actually anxious for a fight like this. I’ve been waiting for fight like this for a while already.”

Njani’s vast edge in professional experience is tempered by a look at his fight-by-fight record, which reflects that none of his nine victories was achieved against a fighter with a winning record.

Even so, said Njani’s trainer, Cromwell “Coach Bullet” Gordon, “(Perez) hasn’t faced anything like Mulapi Njani. This is an experience game. He’s a little young gunner, but he can’t outpoint Mulapi or outbox Mulapi.

“Experience is the key to everything in life.”

Njani, asked what he knows about Perez, said, “Nothing. I’m just here putting in the work, and the rest is going to be history.”

Asked if he believes the Perez camp has made a too-much, too-soon miscalculation in making this match, Njani said, “We don’t know. We’re gonna figure that out. We’ll find out (Friday) night.”

Regarding Njani, Perez knows only what he saw on one piece of film. What he saw did not trouble him.

“I know what to look forward to when we step in the ring,” he said. “It’s gonna be nice. It’s gonna be fun.”

And if Njani lands a punch or two, that’s OK, too.

“I’ve yet to feel (punches delivered in a pro fight),” Perez said, “which I feel in this fight I’m going to get hit. … It’s almost inevitable.

“I’m more than ready for it.”

THE CARD: Seven bouts are scheduled, all but the main event set for four rounds.

A light flyweight bout between Bosque Farms’ Katherine Lindenmuth and Santa Fe’s Kara Liebowitz is scheduled to lead off. Lindenmuth is the single mother of three boys; Liebowitz is a New York native and a cancer survivor.

It’s the pro boxing debut for both, but both have martial-arts experience.

The card’s penultimate bout is a heavyweight clash between Albuquerque’s Leonid Grachev (3-0, two KOs) and Farmington’s Jonathan Abeyta (1-0, one KO).

Abeyta, whose nickname is “Pizza,” weighed in at 259.6 pounds, approximately 30 pounds heavier than Grachev. But the far trimmer Grachev, nicknamed “Baby Drago” for his resemblance to “Rocky IV” co-star Dolph Lundgren, will have a decided advantage in reach.

THE VENUE: The Empire Event Center, under other names, has been the site of boxing cards in the past but not since 2015. It’s located at 933 Sunset SW in a strip mall at the three-way intersection of Bridge, Sunset and Five Points – hence the name of Friday’s card: “The Battle at 5 Points.”