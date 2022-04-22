Edwards hopes to show he has learned from loss

A not-so-funny thing happened to MMA fighter Christian Edwards on his way to anticipated great things in Bellator’s light heavyweight rankings.

He got knocked out.

Some seven months later, as he prepares for Friday’s fight against Grant Neal in Honolulu, Edwards (5-1) says he’s put his shocking loss to Ben Parrish in perspective.

This week, it’s all about Neal. But the hard lessons learned in September have not been forgotten.

In a phone interview, Edwards, an Oklahoma native who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, entered the cage on Sept. 18 in San Jose as a prohibitive favorite with an unblemished record and a chiseled physique. Parrish, 4-1 at the time, had the soft midsection of an MMA fan, not that of a fighter.

But, seconds into the fight, Parrish landed a perfect left hook to Edwards’ carelessly exposed chin. Edwards hit the ground. A few more seconds and a few Parrish hammer fists later, it was over.

“(Parrish) did what he had to do, and my hat’s off to him,” Edwards said. “But ultimately, at the end of the day I know I beat myself going into that fight.

“It’s a rookie mistake that I feel like everybody makes at one point in their career, and that was my time to make that mistake. I overlooked him and didn’t take him as seriously as I should have.”

Even if the Parrish fight hadn’t happened, there’d be no overlooking Neal. The Colorado fighter is Bellator’s No. 9 light heavyweight contender, his only loss coming by split decision to seventh-ranked Alex Polizzi (10-1).

Neal defeated Maurice Jackson, Edward’s Jackson-Wink teammate, by second-round submission (rear naked choke) in December 2020. He and Edwards have one opponent in common, each having defeated Hamza Salim – Neal by unanimous decision, Edwards by second-round submission (RNC).

“I have a lot of respect for Grant Neal, for sure,” Edwards said. “I definitely respect what he brings to the table. He has a legitimate skill set, and obviously he’s ranked for a reason.

“… I definitely wish him the best going forward in his career, but right now he’s in my way, and I have to go out there and dominated him in order to move forward.”

In moving forward from the Parrish fight, Edwards said, it helped to have Aaron Pico as a teammate at Jackson-Wink.

Pico was a highly touted prospect when he signed with that promotional company. He then lost his debut fight and three of his first seven.

Now, Pico is riding a six-fight win streak and is Bellator’s fourth-ranked featherweight contender.

“Honestly, Pico is somebody that I draw a lot of inspiration from,” Edwards said. “I know that he had some adversity early in his career and had some tough losses, but he’s the kind of person that he worked harder because of that.

“Some fighters have bad losses and they’re never the same. That’s not the case with him, and it’s definitely not the case with me.”

This is not Edwards’ first trip to Hawaii, having gone there for some rest and relaxation after the Parrish fight. But competing at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Center, he said, is a highly anticipated experience.

“It’s exciting, man. I’m pumped,” he said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for a high-profile fight like this, and to have it here in Hawaii, it almost feels like it was predestined.

“I feel like this is my moment, and I’m ready to execute and get my hand raised.”

Friday

Bellator 278: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche, Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal, several other fights. Showtime, 8 p.m.