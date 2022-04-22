 South Valley to celebrate Pride Day - Albuquerque Journal

South Valley to celebrate Pride Day

By Journal Staff Report

Rudy Moya sits on his Harley-Davidson Road King before the start of the 26th Annual South Valley Pride Day Parade in 2019. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)

The South Valley Pride Day returns on Sunday, starting with an 11 a.m. parade followed by activities through 5 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta SW.

“It’s been a long two years since we’ve been able to celebrate, and the community is ready to get together again,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, noting the pandemic-forced hiatus. “We’re looking forward to the parade, introducing the 2022 South Valley Pride Day Outstanding Citizens, great entertainment, arts and cbright spotrafts, and delicious food. It’s going to be a great time.”

This year, there are more than 60 entries in the parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Blake and Isleta.

The festivities will also include youth dance groups and a car show sponsored by the Rio Grande High School Alumni Association.

Glass mosaic artist Gail Christofferson will lead the community in creating a new nine-panel work titled “Silverado Skies,” intended to capture the beauty of New Mexico skies and landscapes. The work will later be installed in the new county commission chambers at Alvarado Square in Downtown Albuquerque.

