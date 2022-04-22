Legal Notices-Government

SANTA FE PUBLIC

SCHOOLS

Sealed Proposals addressed to the Purchasing Department Room #204A of the Santa Fe

Public Schools, 610 Alta Vista Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505 will be received by said department as follows:

Tuesday May 03, 2022

at 2:00 P.M. local time

Request for Proposal

No. 22-General 2021- 22, Custodial Cleaning and

Maintenance Services

Specifications/proposal forms may be obtained in the Purchasing Department, Room #204A, telephone # (505) 467-2010 or 11 of the Santa Fe Public Schools, 610 Alta Vista Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505. The Santa Fe Public Schools reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Marie Gutierrez,

Chief Procurement Officer

Journal: April 22, 2022