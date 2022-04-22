Legal Notices-Government

SANTA FE PUBLIC
SCHOOLS
Sealed Proposals addressed to the Purchasing Department Room #204A of the Santa Fe
Public Schools, 610 Alta Vista Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505 will be received by said department as follows:
Tuesday May 03, 2022
at 2:00 P.M. local time
Request for Proposal
No. 22-General 2021- 22, Custodial Cleaning and
Maintenance Services
Specifications/proposal forms may be obtained in the Purchasing Department, Room #204A, telephone # (505) 467-2010 or 11 of the Santa Fe Public Schools, 610 Alta Vista Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505. The Santa Fe Public Schools reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Marie Gutierrez,
Chief Procurement Officer
Journal: April 22, 2022