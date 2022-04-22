Legal Notices-Government





UNM Hospital Board of Trustees

Meeting Notice

The University of New Mexico Hospital Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM via a Zoom:

https://hsc-unm.zoom.us/j/99446166537 / Passcode 333268

The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to conduct such business as may be taken up by the Board of Trustees.

The meeting will then be closed to the public, pursuant to Section 10-15-1H NMSA 1978, Comp., as amended, upon the completion of the normal portion of the meeting for purposes of discussing strategic planning issues.

Individuals who are disabled and require the services of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in a meeting of the UNM Hospitals Board of Trustees should contact the Office of Public Affairs, (505) 272-3322, at least one week prior to the meeting. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats by the Office of Public Affairs.

/s/ Kate Becker

Chief Executive Officer

UNM Hospital

Journal: April 22, 2022