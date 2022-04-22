 Legal Notices-Government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals



UNM Hospital Board of Trustees
Meeting Notice

The University of New Mexico Hospital Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM via a Zoom:

https://hsc-unm.zoom.us/j/99446166537 / Passcode 333268

The purpose of the meeting, which is open to the public, is to conduct such business as may be taken up by the Board of Trustees.

The meeting will then be closed to the public, pursuant to Section 10-15-1H NMSA 1978, Comp., as amended, upon the completion of the normal portion of the meeting for purposes of discussing strategic planning issues.

Individuals who are disabled and require the services of a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in a meeting of the UNM Hospitals Board of Trustees should contact the Office of Public Affairs, (505) 272-3322, at least one week prior to the meeting. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible formats by the Office of Public Affairs.

/s/ Kate Becker
Chief Executive Officer
UNM Hospital

Journal: April 22, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Charges filed in 2019 killing of federal witness
ABQnews Seeker
New indictment latest in battle against ... New indictment latest in battle against violent SNM prison gang
2
US education secretary cites pandemic health impacts
ABQnews Seeker
Official visits with students in Santa ... Official visits with students in Santa Fe and Jemez Pueblo
3
Owner of massage parlors charged
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities: 40-year-old raked in close to ... Authorities: 40-year-old raked in close to $1M through prostitution ring
4
Back in NM, Luján says he's 'feeling strong' after ...
ABQnews Seeker
After medical procedures and rehab, the ... After medical procedures and rehab, the 49-year-old Democrat returned to the US Senate March 3
5
What’s happening in ABQ April 22-28: Dinosaurs, penguin trivia ...
Coming This Week
As we inch closer and closer ... As we inch closer and closer to summer, the urge to get outdoors has increased. Whether that involve ...
6
Energy summit highlights renewable transition
ABQnews Seeker
Latino businesses explore emerging possibilities, environmentalists ... Latino businesses explore emerging possibilities, environmentalists opposed
7
Cannabis sales high on New Mexico's first legal 420
ABQnews Seeker
Sales surpassed $2.2M on Wednesday, the ... Sales surpassed $2.2M on Wednesday, the unofficial day for cannabis consumers
8
Appeals Court: Records of university fundraising groups are public
ABQnews Seeker
The records of university foundations and ... The records of university foundations and athletic booster clubs are not exempt from the state's transparency law, the New Mexico Court of Appeals said ...
9
Extreme fire danger for New Mexico on Friday
ABQnews Seeker
'We need to be on our ... 'We need to be on our toes,' meteorologist says
10
Emergency pumps and pipes installed to serve Corrales irrigators
ABQnews Seeker
Recreation along the river may be ... Recreation along the river may be impacted