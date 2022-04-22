Legal Notices-Non-government

FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF EDDY

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-503-PB-2022-00026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS E. BROWN, JR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

Paula Brown Miller and Thomas E. Brown III have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either presented to the undersigned Co-Personal Representatives, c/o Brown Legal Group, PC, 600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the Fifth Judicial District Court, Eddy County, New Mexico.

DATED: April 5, 2022.

s/Paula Brown Miller

PAULA BROWN MILLER,

Co-Personal Representative

c/o Brown Legal Group, PC

600 Central Avenue, S.E., Suite 203

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87102

(505) 352-1614

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022