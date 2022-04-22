Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
NO. DM-2015-04219
Bonnie Coy Jr., Petitioner
vs.
Gail Coy, Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.
Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 6th day of June, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
WITNESS the Honorable Debra Ramirez, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 19th day of April, 2022.
KATINA WATSON
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Paola Isias, Deputy Clerk
Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022