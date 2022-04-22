Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
Cause No.
D-202-PB-2022-00256
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID C. GRIEGO, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to § 45-3-801(A), NMSA 1978 (Repl. Pamp. 2021), that Fred I. Griego has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims may be presented to either the undersigned, counsel for Personal Representative at the address listed below.
Dated: April 4, 2022.
Respectfully Submitted By:
CRT LAW & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, LLC
/s/ Matthew A. Pullen
Matthew A. Pullen
Attorneys for Fred I. Griego
6608 Gulton Court NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Telephone: (505) 445-5330
Facsimile: (505) 445-5331
E-mail:
mpullen@crtlawpro.com
Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022