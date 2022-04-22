Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Cause No.

D-202-PB-2022-00256

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVID C. GRIEGO, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to § 45-3-801(A), NMSA 1978 (Repl. Pamp. 2021), that Fred I. Griego has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims may be presented to either the undersigned, counsel for Personal Representative at the address listed below.

Dated: April 4, 2022.

Respectfully Submitted By:

CRT LAW & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, LLC

/s/ Matthew A. Pullen

Matthew A. Pullen

Attorneys for Fred I. Griego

6608 Gulton Court NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Telephone: (505) 445-5330

Facsimile: (505) 445-5331

E-mail:

mpullen@crtlawpro.com

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022