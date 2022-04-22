Legal Notices-Non-government

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-1329-PB-2022-00047
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF COLLEEN R. ROLSTON, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Robert L. Rolston has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Colleen R. Rolston, deceased. Claims against the Estate must be presented to the Personal Representative at the address shown below, or filed in the above referenced cause in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, County of Sandoval, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, NM 87004, within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors, or be forever barred.
Dated April 4, 2022
/s/ Robert L. Rolston
Robert L. Rolston, Personal Representative
c/o Y. Jun Roh
Cuddy & McCarthy, LLP
201 Third Street, N.W.,
Suite 1300
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
Telephone: (505) 888-1335
Facsimile: (888) 977-3814
Attorneys for Robert L. Rolston, Personal Representative
Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022