Legal Notices-Non-government

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-1329-PB-2022-00047

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF COLLEEN R. ROLSTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Robert L. Rolston has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Colleen R. Rolston, deceased. Claims against the Estate must be presented to the Personal Representative at the address shown below, or filed in the above referenced cause in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, County of Sandoval, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, NM 87004, within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors, or be forever barred.

Dated April 4, 2022

/s/ Robert L. Rolston

Robert L. Rolston, Personal Representative

c/o Y. Jun Roh

Cuddy & McCarthy, LLP

201 Third Street, N.W.,

Suite 1300

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

Telephone: (505) 888-1335

Facsimile: (888) 977-3814

Attorneys for Robert L. Rolston, Personal Representative

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022