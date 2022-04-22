Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

BERNALILLO COUNTY

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-DV-2021-02168

GAYLE ANN OLSEN,

Petitioner

vs.

FREDERICK TADRA,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent, Greetings:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:

PETITION FOR ORDER OF PROTECTION FOR

DOMESTIC ABUSE



Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 16th day of May, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.

Name and Address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:

Page Diem

FEERER-HUSS FAMILY LAW

3610 Campus Blvd. NE

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87106

(505) 726-4686

WITNESS the Honorable Debra Ramirez, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 13th day of April, 2022.

KATINA WATSON

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: /s/ illegible

Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022