Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-DV-2021-02168
GAYLE ANN OLSEN,
Petitioner
vs.
FREDERICK TADRA,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent, Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being:
PETITION FOR ORDER OF PROTECTION FOR
DOMESTIC ABUSE
Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 16th day of May, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
Name and Address of Petitioner or Petitioner’s Attorney:
Page Diem
FEERER-HUSS FAMILY LAW
3610 Campus Blvd. NE
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87106
(505) 726-4686
WITNESS the Honorable Debra Ramirez, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 13th day of April, 2022.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ illegible
Deputy Clerk
Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022