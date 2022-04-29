Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

BERNALILLO COUNTY

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-DV-2021-02168

GAYLE ANN OLSEN,

Petitioner

vs.

FREDERICK TADRA,

Respondent.

TEMPORARY ORDER OF PROTECTION AND ORDER TO APPEAR

The court has reviewed the sworn petition alleging domestic abuse. The court having considered the petition, FINDS that the court has jurisdiction and that there is probable cause to believe that an act of domestic abuse has occurred. the court ORDERS:

The respondent shall not write to, talk to, visit or contact the petitioner in any way except through the petitioner’s lawyer, if the petitioner has a lawyer.

The respondent shall not abuse the petitioner or the petitioner’s household members in any way. "Abuse" means any incident by the respondent against the petitioner or the petitioner’s household members resulting in (1) physical harm; (2) severe emotional distress; (3) bodily injury or assault; (4) a threat causing imminent fear of bodily injury; (5) criminal trespass; (6) criminal damage to property; (7) repeatedly driving by a residence or work place; (8) telephone harassment; (9) stalking; (10) harassment; (11) harm or threatened harm to children in any manner set forth above.

The respondent shall not ask or cause other persons to abuse the petitioner or the petitioner’s household members.

The respondent shall not go within 100 yards of the petitioner’s home or school or work place. The respondent shall not go within 100 yards of the petitioner at all times, no exceptions. If at a public place, such as a store, the respondent shall not go within 25 yards of petitioner.

The respondent shall not post or cause another to post anything about the petitioner on any form of social media, including, but not limited to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. This prohibition includes posts about the petitioner’s family members, significant other, and children.

While this order of protection is in effect, the petitioner should refrain from any act that would cause the respondent to violate this order. This provision is not intended to and does not create a mutual order of protection. Under Section 40-13-6(D) NMSA 1978, only the restrained party can be arrested for violation of this Order.

HEARING

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the parties shall appear for 2 hours by Google Meet Video before Hearing Officer D. Grubesic, at 1:30 p.m. on May 16, 2022 for hearing on whether an extended order of protection against domestic abuse will be issued. Either party may bring witnesses or evidence and may be represented by counsel at this hearing. The respondent may file a Response to the Petition for Order of Protectioon from Domestic Abuse, see Form 4-962 NMRA, on or before the hearing. If the respondent fails to attend this hearing, an extended order may be entered by default against respondent and bench warrant may be issued for respondent’s arrest. If the petitioner willfully fails to appear to appear at this hearing, the petition may be dismissed. This order remains in force until May 16, 2022.

If an order of protection is entered, the restrained party is prohibited from receiving, transporting, or possessing a firearm or destructive device while the order of protection is in place . If at the hearing the court finds that the restrained party presents a credible threat to the physical safety of the protected party, the court shall order the restrained party (a) to immediately deliver any firearm in the restrained party’s possession, care, custody, or control to a law enforcement agency, law enforcement officer, of federal firearms licensee while the order of protection is in effect, and (b) to refrain from purchasing, receiving, or possessing, or attempting to purchase, receive, or possess any firearm while the order of protection is in effect.

DO NOT BRING ANY CHILDREN TO THE HEARING WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION OF THE COURT.

If there is a current CYFD safety plan, the CYFD safety plan supersedes any part of this Order.

ENFORCEMENT OF ORDER

If the restrained party violates any part of this order, the restrained party may be charged with a crime, arrested, held in contempt of court, fined or jailed.

SERVICE AND NOTICE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

Upon the signing of this order by a district court judge, a law enforcement officer shall serve on the respondent a copy of this order and a copy of the petition.

A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER SHALL USE ANY LAWFUL MEANS TO ENFORCE THIS ORDER.

I have reviewed the petition for an order of protection and made recommendations to the district judge regarding its disposition.

/s/ illegible 4/7/44, Family Court Hearing Officer

(505) 841-6737 Court telephone number

SO ORDERED:

/s/ Amber Chavez Baker

April 7, 2022

Date and time approved

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022