Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANTA FE

FIRST JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-101-CV-2022-00163

FIRST-CITIZENS BANK

& TRUST COMPANY,

Successor by merger to

CIT Bank, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEVY COUNTY CONSULTING CORP., a Florida corporation; and MARK SCHWEBEL, individually,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION

THE STATE OF NEW

MEXICO to:

LEVY COUNTY CONSULTING CORP., and MARK SCHWEBEL

GREETINGS DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Complaint for Damages for Breach of Contract and Personal Guaranty.

You are further notified that unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the Complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date of this Notice, judgment by default may be rendered against you and the relief prayed for in the Complaint may be granted.

Name and address of Plaintiff’s attorney: GRAMMER LAW OFFICES, P.C.,

David A.

Grammer III, 2730 San Pedro Drive NE, Suite D, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Telephone: (505) 883-9880.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF,

I have hereunder set my hand and Seal of this Court on this 15th day of April, 2022.

KATHLEEN VIGIL

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By:/s/ Leticia Cunningham

Clerk

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022