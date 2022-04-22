Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF SANDOVAL

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1329-CV-2018-02579

VILLAGE CAPITAL &

INVESTMENT, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

CHRISTOPHER L. PADILLA; STATE EMPLOYEES CREDIT UNION,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the front entrance of the Sandoval County Courthouse, 1500 Idalia Road, Building A, Bernalillo, New Mexico 87004, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendants, in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder, The property to be sold is located at 3100 Gay Circle SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, in Sandoval County, New Mexico, and is more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED SIX (6) IN BLOCK NUMBERED THIRTY-NINE (39), UNIT SIXTEEN, RIO RANCHO ESTATES, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT ENTITLED "AMENDED PLAT OF CENTRAL PORTION, UNIT SIXTEEN, RIO RANCHO ESTATES, TOWN OF ALAMEDA GRANT, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO," FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO IN RIO RANCHO ESTATES PLAT BOOK NUMBER 1, PAGE 42A, ON MAY 26, 1964.

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes (the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on August 29, 2019, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $251,245.61, plus interest of $20,917.06 from June 1, 2019, through June 9, 2022. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment with any remaining balance to be paid into the registry of the Court.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and reasonable Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to the Defendants’ one (1) month right of redemption and entry of an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 8th day of April, 2022.

/s/ Margaret Lake

Margaret Lake

Special Master

Pro Legal Services, LLC

201 Eubank Blvd. NE,

Suite A1

Albuquerque, NM 87123

(505) 715-3711

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, May 6, 2022