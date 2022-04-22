Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. DM-2021 002 997



CINTHIA GARDEA

GUAJARDO,

Petitioner

vs.

LUIS ALBERTO OGAZ VALENZUELA

Respondent.

AMENDED NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION



STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.

Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 23rd day of May, 2022 a judgment by default will be entered against you.

WITNESS the Honorable Judge Gerard Lavelle, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 5th day of April, 2022.

Katina Watson

Clerk of the District Court

By:/s/ Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022