Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-CV-2018-06296

IDAHO HOUSING AND

FINANCE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

v.

PAUL M. ARMSTRONG, DESREE DENISE. SYZDEK, NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY, DIANE ST. YVES, JOEL GERARD SYZDEK, JR.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants Joel Gerard Syzdek Jr.

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 10820 Corona Ranch Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED THREE HUNDRED FIVE-P1 (305-P1) OF SIERRA RANCH SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT ENTITLED, “PLAT FOR SIERRA RANCH SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, WITHIN THE TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, PROJECTED SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 9 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, N.M.P.M., CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, DECEMBER 2006”, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JANUARY 19, 2007 IN PLAT BOOK 2007C, PAGE 16.

Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Respectfully Submitted,

IDEA LAW GROUP, LLC,

/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

Elizabeth V. Friedenstein

2501 San Pedro Dr. NE

Bldg A Suite 102

Albuquerque, NM 87110

elizabethf@idealawgroupllc.com

877-353-2146 ext.1005

Attorney for Plaintiff

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022