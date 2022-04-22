 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-CV-2018-06296

IDAHO HOUSING AND
FINANCE ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
v.
PAUL M. ARMSTRONG, DESREE DENISE. SYZDEK, NEW MEXICO MORTGAGE FINANCE AUTHORITY, DIANE ST. YVES, JOEL GERARD SYZDEK, JR.,
Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Defendants Joel Gerard Syzdek Jr.

GREETINGS:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located as 10820 Corona Ranch Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, said property being more particularly described as:

LOT NUMBERED THREE HUNDRED FIVE-P1 (305-P1) OF SIERRA RANCH SUBDIVISION UNIT 2, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT ENTITLED, “PLAT FOR SIERRA RANCH SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, WITHIN THE TOWN OF ATRISCO GRANT, PROJECTED SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 9 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, N.M.P.M., CITY OF ALBUQUERQUE, BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, DECEMBER 2006”, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF BERNALILLO COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON JANUARY 19, 2007 IN PLAT BOOK 2007C, PAGE 16.

Unless you file and serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before 30 days after the last publication date, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Respectfully Submitted,

IDEA LAW GROUP, LLC,
/s/ Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
Elizabeth V. Friedenstein
2501 San Pedro Dr. NE
Bldg A Suite 102
Albuquerque, NM 87110
elizabethf@idealawgroupllc.com
877-353-2146 ext.1005
Attorney for Plaintiff

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

