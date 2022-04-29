 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-1329-CV-2020-01321

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff,
v.
ERIC A. ELKIN, STEPHANIE ANZURES AKA STEPHANIE ELKIN, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST BY PURCHASE FROM THE FDIC AS RECEIVER OF WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO LONG BEACH MORTGAGE COMPANY, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ERIC A. ELKIN, THE UNKNNOWN SPOUSE OF STEPHANIE ANZURES AKA STEPHANIE ELKIN,
Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will on June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM, outside the front entrance of the Thirteenth Judicial District Court, City of Bernalillo, County of Sandoval, State of New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest bidder for cash all the right, title, and interest of the above-named defendants in and to the following described real estate located in said County and State:

LOT NUMBERED SEVEN (7) IN BLOCK NUMBERED NINE (9) OF STAR HEIGHTS SOUTH, REPLAT OF TRACTS ”GG-1A” AND ”HH-1A” OF VALLEY RIDGE, RIO RANCHO ESTATES, TOWN OF ALAMEDA GRANT, SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, AS THE SAME IS SHOWN AND DESIGNATED ON THE PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK OF SANDOVAL COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, ON DECEMBER 8, 1977, IN RIO RANCHO ESTATES PLAT BOOK NO. 3, PAGES 28-29.

The address of the real property is 1763 Borealis Ave SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Plaintiff does not represent or warrant that the stated street address is the street address of the described property; if the street address does not match the legal description, then the property being sold herein is the property more particularly described above, not the property located at the street address; any prospective purchaser at the sale is given notice that it should verify the location and address of the property being sold. Said sale will be made pursuant to the judgment entered on April 11, 2022 in the above entitled and numbered cause, which was a suit to foreclose a mortgage held by the above Plaintiff and wherein Plaintiff was adjudged to have a lien against the above-described real estate in the sum of $204,106.32 plus interest thereafter at the rate of 7.375% per annum, the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fee, publication costs, and Plaintiff’s costs expended for taxes, insurance, and keeping the property in good repair. Plaintiff has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

At the date and time stated above, the Special Master may postpone the sale to such later date and time as the Special Master may specify.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that this sale may be subject to a bankruptcy filing, a payoff, a reinstatement or any other condition that would cause the cancellation of this sale. Further, if any of these conditions exist, at the time of sale, this sale will be null and void, the successful bidder’s funds shall be returned, and the Special Master and the mortgagee giving this notice shall not be liable to the successful bidder for any damages.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above-described real property subject to rights of redemption.

Dated: April 19, 2022.

/s/ Margaret Lake
Margaret Lake
Special Master
Pro Legal Services, LLC
201 Eubank Blvd. NE, Suite A1
Albuquerque, NM 87123
(505)715-3711

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
166 homes gone, high winds feared
ABQnews Seeker
Evacuees mourn losses as they learn ... Evacuees mourn losses as they learn impact of fire
2
First defendant sentenced in gruesome death of Victoria Martens
ABQnews Seeker
Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for ... Jessica Kelley gets 44 years for her role in the high-profile slaying
3
Lawmakers clash over teaching of race, NM history
ABQnews Seeker
'You should be given the opportunity ... 'You should be given the opportunity to learn about the place you call home,' noted State Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo
4
Free child care expanded to some 20,000 more NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
Copayments for those families making up ... Copayments for those families making up to $111,000 will be waived
5
Court dismisses 35-year suit against NM
ABQnews Seeker
Case centered on state services for ... Case centered on state services for people with developmental disabilities
6
Ethics agency reaches settlement with Rep. Louis
ABQnews Seeker
Payment of $250 represents the maximum ... Payment of $250 represents the maximum allowable fine
7
Bashir sentenced to 3 years in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
He pleaded no contest in December ... He pleaded no contest in December 2019 to shooting at/from a motor vehicle and contributin
8
State Police detail fatal shooting of NC homicide suspect
ABQnews Seeker
Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain ... Passing driver helped NMSP officer detain man
9
Big US energy transmission projects closer to approval
ABQnews Seeker
Developments have the potential to move ... Developments have the potential to move 10,000MW of wind and solar power
10
State Police identify officer shot in the East Mountains ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shooting occurred after a pursuit in ... Shooting occurred after a pursuit in which the suspect rammed the o