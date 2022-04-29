Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF MCKINLEY

ELEVENTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No.D1113DM202213

Floyd Lopez,

Petitioner,

Bertina Kaylene Lopez,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION

Respondent is hereby notified that Petitioner has filed a civil suit against Respondent in the above-entitled cause of action requesting the dissolution of marriage. Respondent is required to serve upon the petitioner an answer or motion in response to the petition within thirty (30) days and file a copy of the answer or motion with the court as provided in Rule 1-005 NMRA 2005.

If respondent fails to file a timely answer or motion, default judgment may be entered against respondent granting the petition for dissolution of marriage.

Signed and sworn before me this 17th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Deputy Clerk

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022