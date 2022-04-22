Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

PROBATE NO.

D-202-PB-2022-00101

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ADRIAN VINCENT CHACON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Bernadette Olguin has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Adrian Vincent Chacon, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative

c/o Richmond L. Neely, Esq., P.O. Box 25685, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

/s/ RICHMOND L. NEELY

Richmond L. Neely

Attorney for Estate of Adrian Vincent Chacon

P.O. Box 25685

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 243-3727

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022