Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

PROBATE NO.

D -202-PB-2021-00898

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF ROBERT FREDERICH ROHLA,

DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Kathy Kleybocker has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Frederich Rohla, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative

c/o Richmond L. Neely, Esq., P.O. Box 25685, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

/s/ RICHMOND L. NEELY

Richmond L. Neely

Attorney for Estate of Robert Frederich Rohla

P.O. Box 25685

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 243-3727

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022