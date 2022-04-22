Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
PROBATE NO.
D -202-PB-2021-00898
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF ROBERT FREDERICH ROHLA,
DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Kathy Kleybocker has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Frederich Rohla, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative
c/o Richmond L. Neely, Esq., P.O. Box 25685, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
/s/ RICHMOND L. NEELY
Richmond L. Neely
Attorney for Estate of Robert Frederich Rohla
P.O. Box 25685
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-3727
Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022