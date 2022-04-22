Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE NO.

D-202-PB-2021-00875

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD H. TALMADGE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Renee P. O’Hea a/k/a P. Renee O’Hea has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ronald H. Talmadge, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Richmond L. Neely, Esq., P.O. Box 25685, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

/s/ RICHMOND L. NEELY

Richmond L. Neely

Attorney for Estate of Ronald H. Talmadge

P.O. Box 25685

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 243-3727

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022