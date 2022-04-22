 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00215

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GUY GARRETT GLUNT, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within four months after the mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative in care of her attorneys at P.O. Box 1888, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or filed with the Bernalillo County District Court.

DATED: 4/12/2022.

/s/Patricia Bolinger/, Personal Representative

RODEY, DICKASON, SLOAN, AKIN & ROBB, P.A.
Electronically Filed

By s/Robert M. St. John/
Robert M. St. John
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
P.O. Box 1888
Albuquerque, NM 87103
Telephone: (505) 768-7337
Facsimile: (505) 768-7395

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022

