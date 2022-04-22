Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV2022-01338



IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF John M. Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT) – TELEPHONIC



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John M. Romero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from John Matthew David Romero to John Matthew David Salazar. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm. TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751

Respectfully Submitted,

/s/ John M. Romero

District Court Clerk

By: Patsy Baca, Deputy Court Clerk

Journal: April 15, 22, 2022