Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV2022-01338
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF John M. Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME (ADULT) – TELEPHONIC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that John M. Romero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from John Matthew David Romero to John Matthew David Salazar. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2022, at the hour of 1:20 pm. TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ John M. Romero
District Court Clerk
By: Patsy Baca, Deputy Court Clerk
Journal: April 15, 22, 2022