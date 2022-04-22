Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

Case No.:

D-202-CV-2021-03771

MONICA GROSS,

Plaintiff,

v.

PABLO ZAVALA and

MARCELA ZAVALA,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION

TO DEFENDANT

MARCELA ZAVALA

Marcela Zavala, you are hereby notified that a Complaint for Personal Injuries and Money

Damages has been filed against you in the above-referenced cause of action. If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice, a default

judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court.

Plaintiff’s counsel:

Shona L. Zimmerman,

Zimmerman Law, LLC,

P.O. Box 14772, Albuquerque,

NM 87191; (505) 449-8141.

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022