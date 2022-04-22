Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
Case No.:
D-202-CV-2021-03771
MONICA GROSS,
Plaintiff,
v.
PABLO ZAVALA and
MARCELA ZAVALA,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION
TO DEFENDANT
MARCELA ZAVALA
Marcela Zavala, you are hereby notified that a Complaint for Personal Injuries and Money
Damages has been filed against you in the above-referenced cause of action. If you do not file a response in this case on or before thirty (30) days after the third publication of this Notice, a default
judgment may be entered against you. Your response must be filed with the above-titled Court.
Plaintiff’s counsel:
Shona L. Zimmerman,
Zimmerman Law, LLC,
P.O. Box 14772, Albuquerque,
NM 87191; (505) 449-8141.
Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022