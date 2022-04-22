Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT



Case No. D-202-PB-2021-00920





IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD G. WOODS, DECEASED.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel McCabe has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice of creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Dated this 5th day of April, 2022.

/s/Adrian Terry

Adrian Terry, Esq.

The Terry Firm, LLC

P.O. Box 846

Edgewood, NM 87015

(505) 336-1290

(505) 281-3398 Fax

adrian@terryfirm.net

Attorney for Personal Representative

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 2022