Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

IN THE PROBATE COURT

BERNALILLO COUNTY

Case No. 2022-0405

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MILDRED L. SWITENDICK, DECEASED.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michael Bittner has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice of creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: One Civic Plaza NW, 6th Floor, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.

Dated: April 12, 2022

/s/Adrian Terry

Adrian Terry, Esq.

The Terry Firm, LLC

P.O. Box 846

Edgewood, NM 87015

(505) 336-1290

(505) 281-3398 Fax

adrian@terryfirm.net

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Journal: April 15, 22, 29, 2022