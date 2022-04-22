Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF RIO ARRIBA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. D-117-CV-2021-00253

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A., F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A., F/K/A JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AND BANK ONE, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, FOR ORIGEN MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE ASSET BACKED CERTIFICATES TRUST, SERIES 2006-A,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARGARITA E. NARANJO; ORIGEN FINANCIAL LLC; NUVELL CREDIT COMPANY LLC; and TAXATION AND REVENUE DEPARTMENT OF THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE





NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 4, 2022, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., the undersigned Special Master will, at the main entrance of City Hall, 405 Paseo de Onate, Espanola, New Mexico, sell all the right, title and interest of the above-named Defendants in and to the hereinafter described real estate to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 206 Calle Pajarito, Espanola, and is situate in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, and is particularly described as follows:

Tract C, as shown and delineated on plat of survey entitled "Plat of Lot Line Adjustment Stipulated in Case No. D-0117-CV-0009802002 Emilio Naranjo and Theresa Naranjo in the vicinity of the Community of Guachupange a portion of Complaint 73 and Exception 128 of the Santa Clara Pueblo Grant in Section 9 & 10, T. 20 N., R. 8 E., N.M.P.M. within the Santa Clara Pueblo Grant Rio Arriba County, New Mexico", filed May 5, 2003, as Document No. 232638 and recorded in Book A-1, page 123, records of Rio Arriba County, New Mexico and all improvements, including, but not limited to, the manufactured home attached thereto and more particularly described as: 1998 AMER, VIN No. AH02982519.

THE FOREGOING SALE will be made to satisfy a judgment rendered by the above Court in the above entitled and numbered cause on March 28, 2022, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the above described property. The Plaintiff’s Judgment, which includes interest and costs, is $84,814.83 and the same bears interest at 8.250% per annum from January 21, 2022, to the date of sale. The Plaintiff and/or its assignees has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash. The sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above described real property subject to a one month right of redemption.

Electronically filed

/s/ David Washburn

David Washburn, Special Master

Post Office Box 91988

Albuquerque, NM 87199

505-433-4576

sales@nsi.legal

Journal: April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022