Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2022-00299
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF BARBARA
CORTEZ GATLIN, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer K. Cortez has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara Cortez Gatlin. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, care of their attorney of record listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, with a copy provided to Wolf & Fox, P.C. (Christen E. Hagemann), at 1200 Pennsylvania NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110.
Dated: April 12, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
WOLF & FOX, P.C.
By:/s/Christen E. Hagemann, Esq.
Christen E. Hagemann
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
1200 Pennsylvania NE
Albuquerque,
New Mexico 87110
(505) 268-7000
christenh@wolfandfoxpc.com
Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022