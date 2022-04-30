Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-PB-2022-00299

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF BARBARA

CORTEZ GATLIN, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennifer K. Cortez has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Barbara Cortez Gatlin. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, care of their attorney of record listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, with a copy provided to Wolf & Fox, P.C. (Christen E. Hagemann), at 1200 Pennsylvania NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110.

Dated: April 12, 2022.

Respectfully submitted,

WOLF & FOX, P.C.

By:/s/Christen E. Hagemann, Esq.

Christen E. Hagemann

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

1200 Pennsylvania NE

Albuquerque,

New Mexico 87110

(505) 268-7000

christenh@wolfandfoxpc.com

Journal: April 22, 29, May 6, 2022