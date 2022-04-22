 Supreme Court reverses pretrial release of man charged in two murders - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court reverses pretrial release of man charged in two murders

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Adrian Avila (MDC)

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday reversed a decision last month by a district court judge to release a suspect in two homicides on a GPS ankle monitor pending trial.

The March 22 decision to release Adrian Avila, 18, while he awaits trial drew fire from Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina and was promptly appealed by 2nd Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez, who asked justices to reverse the decision.

The five justices unanimously reversed the decision by 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Stanley Whitaker to release Avila and remanded the case to district court.

In addition to wearing a GPS ankle monitor, Whitaker ordered Avila to remain under house arrest and to leaving his mother’s home only to attend his charter high school for educational purposes.

Avila is charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with two shootings six months apart. The first is an August 2020 case where a teen was killed during a gun robbery. The second is a February 2021 case where a man was killed in front of his home by his brother’s kidnappers.

 

