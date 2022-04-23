Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF TORRANCE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-722-CV-2020-00166

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRPL TRUST 2019-1,

Plaintiff,

v.

DAVID S. RITCHEY AKA DAVID STANLEY RITCHEY, AND THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID S. RITCHEY AKA DAVID STANLEY RITCHEY,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Special Master will on February 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM, outside the front entrance of the Moriarty Magistrate Court, 1100 Central Avenue, Moriarty, County of Torrance, State of New Mexico, sell and convey to the highest bidder for cash all the right, title, and interest of the above-named defendants in and to the following described real estate located in said County and State:

Lot numbered Fourteen (14) of Edgewood Meadows within Section Six (6), Township Nine (9) North, Range Eight (8) East, New Mexico Principal Meridian, as shown and designated on the plat filed in the office of the Clerk of Torrance County, New Mexico on October 5, 1984, in Cabinet A1, folio 380.

The address of the real property is 19 Lexco Rd, Edgewood, NM 87015. Plaintiff does not represent or warrant that the stated street address is the street address of the described property; if the street address does not match the legal description, then the property being sold herein is the property more particularly described above, not the property located at the street address; any prospective purchaser at the sale is given notice that it should verify the location and address of the property being sold. Said sale will be made pursuant to the judgment entered on November 18, 2021 in the above entitled and numbered cause, which was a suit to foreclose a mortgage held by the above Plaintiff and wherein Plaintiff was adjudged to have a lien against the above-described real estate in the sum of $132,558.23 plus interest from August 1, 2021 to the date of sale at the rate of 9.040% per annum, the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fee, publication costs, and Plaintiff’s costs expended for taxes, insurance, and keeping the property in good repair. Plaintiff has the right to bid at such sale and submit its bid verbally or in writing. The Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

At the date and time stated above, the Special Master may postpone the sale to such later date and time as the Special Master may specify.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that this sale may be subject to a bankruptcy filing, a pay off, a reinstatement or any other condition that would cause the cancellation of this sale. Further, if any of these conditions exist, at the time of sale, this sale will be null and void, the successful bidder’s funds shall be returned, and the Special Master and the mortgagee giving this notice shall not be liable to the successful bidder for any damages.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the real property and improvements concerned with herein will be sold subject to any and all patent reservations, easements, all recorded and unrecorded liens not foreclosed herein, and all recorded and unrecorded special assessments and taxes that may be due. Plaintiff and its attorneys disclaim all responsibility for, and the purchaser at the sale takes the property subject to, the valuation of the property by the County Assessor as real or personal property, affixture of any mobile or manufactured home to the land, deactivation of title to a mobile or manufactured home on the property, if any, environmental contamination on the property, if any, and zoning violations concerning the property, if any.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the purchaser at such sale shall take title to the above-described real property subject to rights of redemption.

Dated: December 13, 2021.

/s/ Margaret Lake

Margaret Lake

Special Master

Pro Legal Services, LLC

201 Eubank Blvd. NE, Suite A1

Albuquerque, NM 87123

(505)715-3711

Journal: December 18, 25, 2021; January 1, 8, 2022