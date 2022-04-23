Legal Notices-Non-government

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-PB-2021-00856

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARYANN C. BARTEAU, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION

SUZANNE BARTEAU has been appointed the Personal Representative of the Estate of MARYANN C. BARTEAU, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative c/o Laflin, Pick & Heer, P.A., Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 3260, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd. NW (87102), P.O. Box 488, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.

/s/SUZANNE BARTEAU

SUZANNE BARTEAU

Personal Representative

6037 Katson Ave.,NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Respectfully Submitted By:

/s/DAN PICK

Dan Pick, for

LAFLIN, PICK & HEER, P.A.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 3260

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87190

(505) 883-0679-Phone

(505) 883-5834-Fax

dpick@lafin.com

Journal: December 18, 25, 2021; January 1, 2022