 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF VALENCIA
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-1314-CV-2019-00999

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
DAVID STROMEI AKA DAVID N. STROMEI AKA DAVID NATHANIEL STROMEI AKA DAVE STROMEI AKA DAVE N. STROMEI, SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC, AND THE BANK OF BELEN,
Defendants.

SECOND NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 27, 2022, at the hour of 11:30 AM, the undersigned Special Master, or his designee, will, at the front entrance of the Valencia County Courthouse, 1835 Hwy 314 SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031, at, sell all of the rights, title, and interests of the above-named Defendant(s), in and to the hereinafter described real property to the highest bidder for cash. The property to be sold is located at 108 Valentin Road, Belen, New Mexico 87002, and is more particularly described as follows:

A certain tract of land situate within Section 7, Township 5 North, Range 2 East, New Mexico Principal Meridian, Valencia County, New Mexico, and being comprised of a portion of Tract 59-D, as shown on the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District Map 97, and being more particularly described as follows:

The point of beginning, the Southwest corner of the Tract herein described, whence the Southeast corner of Section 7, Township 5 North, Range 2 East, New Mexico Principal Meridian bears S. 16° 02′ E., 2505.00 feet distance.

Thence running N. 67° 26′ 17" E., 108.16 feet to the Southeast corner;

Thence running N. 07° 21′ 46" E., 183.45 feet to the Northeast corner;

Thence running S. 84° 05′ 32" W., 148.26 feet to the Northwest corner;

Thence running S. 05° 54′ 49" E., 13.20 feet to the point;

Thence running S. 06° 38′ 39" E., 196.37 feet to the Southwest corner and the point of beginning.

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. , (hereinafter the “Property”). If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

The foregoing sale will be made to satisfy a foreclosure judgment rendered by this Court in the above-entitled and numbered cause on March 6, 2020, being an action to foreclose a mortgage on the Property. Plaintiff’s judgment is in the amount of $157,041.14, and the same bears interest at the variable rate of 3.68%, accruing at the rate of $15.83 per diem. The Court reserves entry of final judgment against Defendant, David Stromei, for the amount due after foreclosure sale, including interest, costs, and fees as may be assessed by the Court. Plaintiff has the right to bid at the foregoing sale in an amount equal to its judgment, and to submit its bid either verbally or in writing. Plaintiff may apply all or any part of its judgment to the purchase price in lieu of cash.

In accordance with the Court’s decree, the proceeds of sale are to be applied first to the costs of sale, including the Special Master’s fees, and then to satisfy the above-described judgment, including interest, with any remaining balance to be paid unto the registry of the Court in order to satisfy any future adjudication of priority lienholders.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in the event that the Property is not sooner redeemed, the undersigned Special Master will, as set forth above, offer for sale and sell the Property to the highest bidder for cash or equivalent, for the purpose of satisfying, in the adjudged order of priorities, the judgment and decree of foreclosure described herein, together with any additional costs and attorney’s fees, including the costs of advertisement and publication for the foregoing sale, and, reasonable receiver and Special Master’s fees in an amount to be fixed by the Court. The amount of the judgment due is $157,041.14, plus interest to and including date of sale in the amount of $12,964.77, for a total judgment of $170,005.91.

The foregoing sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Special Master, and is subject to all taxes, utility liens and other restrictions and easements of record, and subject to a one (1) month right of redemption held by the Defendant(s) upon entry of an order approving sale, an order of the Court approving the terms and conditions of sale.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of December, 2021.

/s/ David Washburn
DAVID WASHBURN,
Special Master
8100 Wyoming Blvd NE
Suite M-4, Box 272
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Telephone: (505) 318-0300
E-mail: sales@nsi.legal

Journal: December 25, 2021,
January 1, 8, 15, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
2
High winds fuel multiple fires across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze in Jemez prompts evacuation of ... Blaze in Jemez prompts evacuation of some 200 homes
3
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
4
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
5
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
6
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
7
Corrales home engulfed in flames
ABQnews Seeker
Two people inside the home were ... Two people inside the home were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation
8
5% hike in water rates proposed
ABQnews Seeker
Typical monthly bill would rise by ... Typical monthly bill would rise by about $2.49 if approved
9
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
10
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department