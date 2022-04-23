 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2021-04958

FINANCE OF AMERICA
REVERSE LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF DAVID MICHAEL SPENCER, DECEASED AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND UBRAN DEVELOPMENT,
Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO:The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of David Michael Spencer, deceased

You are hereby notified that a civil action has been filed against you in the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, by Plaintiff, Finance of America Reverse LLC, in which Plaintiff prays for the foreclosure of its Note and Mortgage encumbering the real estate and improvements located at 1620 Pablo Court NE Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87112, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and more particularly described as follows:

Lot numbered Thirty-Eight (38) of Pablo Heights Subdivision in the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the same is shown and designated on the Corrected Replat of said Subdivision, filed in the Office of the County Clerk of Bernalillo County, New Mexico on December 10, 1973, in Plat Book D6, Page 3.

including any improvements, fixtures, and attachments, such as, but not limited to, mobile homes. If there is a conflict between the legal description and the street address, the legal description shall control.

You are further notified that Plaintiff prays that the aforementioned real property be sold according to the law and practice of this Court to pay the mortgage lien held by Plaintiff, and that the interests of each Defendant, and all persons claiming under or through them, and all other persons bound by these proceedings, be barred and foreclosed of all rights, interests, and claims to the aforementioned real property, and for such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.

You are further notified that unless you enter or cause to be entered your appearance or file responsive pleadings or motions in said cause within thirty (30) days of the third consecutive publication of this Notice of Suit, judgment will be rendered against each Defendant by default, and the relief prayed for by Plaintiff will be granted.

The name of the counsel for Plaintiff, Finance of America Reverse LLC, is Rose L. Brand & Associates, P.C., 7430 Washington Street, NE Albuquerque, NM 87109, Telephone: (505) 833-3036.

BY ORDER OF The Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, entered on 11/30/2021.

Date:12/9/2021

KATINA WATSON
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT
CLERK OF THE COURT
By:/s/ PATRICIA SERNA
DEPUTY CLERK

Journal: December 25, 2021,
January 1, 8, 2022

