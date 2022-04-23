Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL

DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-DM-202102149



Shelli M. Schirmer,

Petitioner

vs.

Kenneth Eric Schirmer,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY

OF ACTION



STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:

You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.

Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 31st day of January, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.

WITNESS the Honorable Jane C. Levy, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 14th day of December, 2021.

KATINA WATSON

Clerk of the District Court

By: /s/ Marissa Aguilar

Deputy Clerk

Journal: December 18, 25, 2021; January 1, 2022