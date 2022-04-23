 Legal Notices-Non-government - Albuquerque Journal

Legal Notices-Non-government

By Albuquerque Journal Legals

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COURT

NO. D-202-DM-202102149

Shelli M. Schirmer,
Petitioner
vs.
Kenneth Eric Schirmer,
Respondent.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY
OF ACTION

STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent(s), Greetings:
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioner has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.
Unless you enter your appearance on or before the 31st day of January, 2022, a judgment by default will be entered against you.
WITNESS the Honorable Jane C. Levy, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County, this 14th day of December, 2021.
KATINA WATSON
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Marissa Aguilar
Deputy Clerk

Journal: December 18, 25, 2021; January 1, 2022

Home » Legal Notices » Legal Notices-Non-government

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
‘Devastating’ inferno imperils Northern NM communities
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes ... Calf Canyon Fire forces evacuations, stokes fear
2
High winds fuel multiple fires across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Blaze in Jemez prompts evacuation of ... Blaze in Jemez prompts evacuation of some 200 homes
3
Pretrial release of alleged killer, 18 reversed
ABQnews Seeker
Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge ... Supreme Court rules that ABQ judge made the wrong decision
4
State employees get 3% salary increase
ABQnews Seeker
An additional 4% rise will kick ... An additional 4% rise will kick in from July; total boost ups average annual pay by $3,700
5
Top NM GOP official allegedly violated campaign finance laws
ABQnews Seeker
Complaint claims shell company used to ... Complaint claims shell company used to funnel funds during the US House race last year
6
Man charged in double homicide at gas station
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says teen started April 12 ... Witness says teen started April 12 confrontation in Northeast Albuquerque
7
Corrales home engulfed in flames
ABQnews Seeker
Two people inside the home were ... Two people inside the home were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation
8
5% hike in water rates proposed
ABQnews Seeker
Typical monthly bill would rise by ... Typical monthly bill would rise by about $2.49 if approved
9
Two teens accused in fatal Roswell park shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suspects are aged 14 and 15; ... Suspects are aged 14 and 15; the victims were 15 and 16
10
Former APD chief refiles whistleblower suit against city
ABQnews Seeker
Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts ... Geier alleges officials undermined reform efforts in the department