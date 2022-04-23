Legal Notices-Non-government

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF OTERO

TWELFTH JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

No. D-1215-CV-2020-00286

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY L. LEBLOND, Deceased; CHERYL DYKSTRA, Individually and as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jeffrey L. LeBlond, Deceased; ANN M. LEBLOND, if living, if deceased, THE ESTATE OF ANN M. LEBLOND, Deceased; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF JEFFREY L. LEBLOND, Deceased; and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES OR LEGATEES OF ANN M. LEBLOND,

Deceased,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

TO: Defendant(s) Ann M. Leblond, if living, if deceased, The Estate of Ann M. Leblond, Deceased, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Jeffrey L. Leblond, Deceased and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees or Legatees of Ann M. Leblond, Deceased

You are hereby notified that the above-named Plaintiff has filed a civil action against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to foreclose a mortgage on property located at 271 Mountain Meadows Road, in the City of Tularosa, New Mexico, more particularly described as:

A tract of land in the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4) of Section 10, Township 15 South, Range 10 East, NMPM, Otero County, New Mexico, described by metes and bounds as follows: Starting at the Northwest corner of said Section 10 and going South 88 degrees 57′ 47" East along the North line of said Section 10 a distance of 652.63 feet; Thence South 00 degrees 55’23" East a distance of 667.36 feet to the place of beginning of the tract of land herein described; Thence South 89 degrees 02’07" East a distance of 654.44 feet; Thence South 01 degrees 04’51" East a distance of 655.40 feet; Thence North 89 degrees 31’42" West a distance of 656.08 feet; Thence North 00 degrees 55’23" West a distance of 660.99 feet to the said place of beginning,

That unless you respond to the First Amended Complaint within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Name, address, and phone number of Plaintiff’s attorney: Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., P.O. Box 3509, Albuquerque, NM 87190-3509, 505-248-2400.

WITNESS the Honorable ELLEN R. JESSEN, District Judge of the Twelfth

Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the Seal of the District Court of

Otero County, this 14th day of December, 2021.

Audrey Hukari

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By /s/ Leticia Santos McPherson

Deputy

Journal: December 18, 25, 2021; January 1, 2022