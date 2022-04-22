 Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death of the season - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death of the season

By Journal Staff Report

The death of a 4-year-old Santa Fe County girl marks the first pediatric influenza death of the 2021-22 season, the New Mexico Department of Health said Thursday.

“Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to the family during this difficult time,” acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said in a news release. “Children younger than age 5 are at particular risk of flu complications, and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that all children ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu.”

According to the release, the DOH has identified 143 pneumonia- and flu-related deaths since the start of the flu season.

The DOH said flu is still spreading in all areas of the state and respiratory disease activity is elevated.

“Flu seasons vary in length year to year, peaking most seasons between December and February, but some flu seasons can last as late as May,” the DOH said. “The percentage of visits to medical facilities for flu-like symptoms has been climbing in recent weeks, even as COVID-19-related visits have fallen to low levels.”

Especially in children up to 4 years old, flu hospitalization rates are higher in New Mexico — more than double the national rate in this age group and above the national average overall, the DOH said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death of the season

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death ...
ABQnews Seeker
The death of a 4-year-old Santa ... The death of a 4-year-old Santa Fe County girl marks the first pediatric influenza death of the 2021-22 season, the New Mexico Department of ...
2
Calf Canyon Fire threatening San Ignacio corridor, other communities
ABQnews Seeker
Fire officials issued a dire warning ... Fire officials issued a dire warning Friday about a blaze burning northwest of Las Vegas - expecting it to grow thousands of acres in ...
3
Crews try to protect more homes from raging Southwest ...
ABQnews Seeker
Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens ... Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put small New Mexico villages in the path of flames that are ...
4
Supreme Court reverses pretrial release of man charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Supreme Court on ... The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday reversed a decision last month by a district court judge to release a suspect in two homicides ...
5
Europe saw warmest summer on record in 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists say last summer was the ... Scientists say last summer was the hottest summer on record in Europe, with temperatures a full 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than ...
6
Taming the dangerous feline predator
ABQnews Seeker
'She really did have a good ... 'She really did have a good cat, despite his aggression'
7
From mutt to mascot
ABQnews Seeker
In Rio, rescue dogs are fast ... In Rio, rescue dogs are fast becoming online influencers with thousands of followers
8
Energy summit highlights renewable transition
ABQnews Seeker
Latino businesses explore emerging possibilities, environmentalists ... Latino businesses explore emerging possibilities, environmentalists opposed
9
South Valley to celebrate Pride Day
ABQnews Seeker
The Sunday parade will feature more ... The Sunday parade will feature more than 60 entries