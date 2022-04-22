Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death of the season

The death of a 4-year-old Santa Fe County girl marks the first pediatric influenza death of the 2021-22 season, the New Mexico Department of Health said Thursday.

“Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to the family during this difficult time,” acting state Health Secretary David Scrase said in a news release. “Children younger than age 5 are at particular risk of flu complications, and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises that all children ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu.”

According to the release, the DOH has identified 143 pneumonia- and flu-related deaths since the start of the flu season.

The DOH said flu is still spreading in all areas of the state and respiratory disease activity is elevated.

“Flu seasons vary in length year to year, peaking most seasons between December and February, but some flu seasons can last as late as May,” the DOH said. “The percentage of visits to medical facilities for flu-like symptoms has been climbing in recent weeks, even as COVID-19-related visits have fallen to low levels.”

Especially in children up to 4 years old, flu hospitalization rates are higher in New Mexico — more than double the national rate in this age group and above the national average overall, the DOH said.