Firefighters battle structure fire near Corrales

Crews are trying to douse a structure fire on Friday afternoon at the north end of Corrales.

Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson said the agency had “a lot” of units responding to the blaze, which is possibly burning multiple structures.

Masterson could not give any other details as to the exact location of the fires, how large the blazes were, if any other homes were threatened.

Firefighters could be seen fighting a fully-engulfed home in the Greyhawk Estates area of Corrales. An officer at the scene told a Journal photographer that the blaze started with an explosion, but nobody was injured in the blast.