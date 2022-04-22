 Firefighters battle structure fire near Corrales - Albuquerque Journal

Firefighters battle structure fire near Corrales

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters work to put out a structure fire burning in the Greyhawk Estates area of Corrales. (Liam DeBonis for the Albuquerque Journal)

Crews are trying to douse a structure fire on Friday afternoon at the north end of Corrales.

Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson said the agency had “a lot” of units responding to the blaze, which is possibly burning multiple structures.

Masterson could not give any other details as to the exact location of the fires, how large the blazes were, if any other homes were threatened.

Firefighters could be seen fighting a fully-engulfed home in the Greyhawk Estates area of Corrales. An officer at the scene told a Journal photographer that the blaze started with an explosion, but nobody was injured in the blast.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Firefighters battle structure fire near Corrales

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

1
Wildfires grow as fierce winds batter Southwestern US
ABQnews Seeker
Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens ... Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, ...
2
Supreme Court reverses pretrial release of man charged in ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old charged in two separate ... An 18-year-old charged in two separate homicides will be heading back to jail after the state Supreme Court ruled that an Albuquerque judge made ...
3
Hundreds evacuated from homes after fire sparks in Jemez
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters evacuated hundreds of residents Friday ... Firefighters evacuated hundreds of residents Friday evening after a blaze started in the Jemez. Sandoval County spokesman Stephen Montoya said firefighters have evacuated 200 ...
4
Firefighters battle structure fire near Corrales
ABQnews Seeker
Crews are trying to douse a ... Crews are trying to douse a structure fire on Friday afternoon at the north end of Corrales. Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson said ...
5
Santa Fe County girl, 4, first pediatric flu death ...
ABQnews Seeker
The death of a 4-year-old Santa ... The death of a 4-year-old Santa Fe County girl marks the first pediatric influenza death of the 2021-22 season, the New Mexico Department of ...
6
Calf Canyon Fire threatening San Ignacio corridor, other communities
ABQnews Seeker
Fire officials issued a dire warning ... Fire officials issued a dire warning Friday about a blaze burning northwest of Las Vegas - expecting it to grow thousands of acres in ...
7
Europe saw warmest summer on record in 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Scientists say last summer was the ... Scientists say last summer was the hottest summer on record in Europe, with temperatures a full 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than ...
8
Taming the dangerous feline predator
ABQnews Seeker
'She really did have a good ... 'She really did have a good cat, despite his aggression'
9
From mutt to mascot
ABQnews Seeker
In Rio, rescue dogs are fast ... In Rio, rescue dogs are fast becoming online influencers with thousands of followers