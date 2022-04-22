 Hundreds evacuated from homes after fire sparks in Jemez - Albuquerque Journal

Hundreds evacuated from homes after fire sparks in Jemez

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters evacuated hundreds of residents Friday evening after a blaze started in the Jemez.

Sandoval County spokesman Stephen Montoya said firefighters have evacuated 200 homes in the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Griegos as they respond to the blaze. He said no injuries have been reported.

Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said residents are being evacuated “due to extremely windy, dry conditions” and the fire’s potential to grow.

She said so far the blaze, called Cerro Pelado, is burning near the intersection of Forest Road 10 and NM Highway 4, seven miles east of Jemez Springs. It has burned more than 50 acres, is not contained and the cause is unknown.

“Conditions on the forest are extremely dry with high fire danger and abundant available fuels,” Overton said.

The blaze sparked as wildfires sprung up, or worsened, across the state at a time when New Mexico was hit with gusty winds and dry temperatures.

